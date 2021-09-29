Energia finally gets licences to plot multi-billion Irish offshore windfarm projects

AFTER a more than two-year wait that prompted power firm Energia to take the government to court, the company has been granted foreshore licences to begin assessing two massive potential offshore windfarms it hopes to construct off the Waterford and Wexford coasts.

The projects would cost billions of euro to develop if they go ahead.

Energia Renewables wants to assess the seabed and other environmental and meteorological conditions at a site 5km from Helvick Head in Co Waterford, and at a site almost 12km off Cahore Point in Co Wexford.

Energia said the proposed windfarm off Cahore Point could stretch to Raven Point off Arklow in Co Wicklow and potentially result in a facility generating between 600MW and 1,330MW of electricity. A windfarm generating 1,300MW would probably require in the region of 100 wind turbines.

The proposed windfarm off Helvick Head could be constructed to generate somewhere between 600MW and 1,000MW.

There’s been local opposition to Energia’s proposals in Co Waterford. A group formed by some residents of Helvick, called Blue Horizon, wants offshore windfarms here to be located at least 22km from the shore. They argue that windfarms closer to the shoreline than that will have an adverse visual impact and negatively hit tourism.

Other major offshore windfarm projects in Ireland are being pursued by companies including SSE Renewables, which is planning a €2bn investment in the Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 project.

Energia units applied for their foreshore licences two years ago.

Earlier this year, the company and subsidiaries initiated High Court proceedings to challenge a decision by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, to prioritise work on sites that were slated for offshore wind farms.

That decision saw priority for the processing of applications for foreshore licences given to projects that were closely in line with national policy. That saw priority given to strategic infrastructure such as power interconnectors.

But Energia and its subsidiaries challenged that decision and claimed that it was delaying its plans for its two offshore windfarms.

The companies claimed that the decision meant those planned offshore windfarms might not be connected to the national electricity grid by 2030, or that the projects might not proceed at all.

The High Court had granted the ex-parte application by Energia to bring judicial review proceedings. Those proceedings had been due to be heard in July.

However, with the foreshore licences now granted to Energia, it’s unclear where the legal proceedings stand.

Energia has previously noted that the foreshore licences allow the company to proceed with feasibility studies to determine if the windfarms are viable, what size they could be and other issues.

Full planning applications would have to be made for the projects if the company wants to proceed with them.