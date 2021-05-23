| 10°C Dublin

Employers need to play the Generation Game 

From pay to a purpose, flexible working hours to developing key skills, Niamh Horan finds out what each generation is looking for from their jobs

What do different generations want? Expand

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

In the 1970s, the British philosopher and writer Alan Watts asked a group of students a seemingly simple question: if money were no object, what would you do with your life? In doing so he signified the shift away from work as a means to an end and introduced people to the idea that they should find a job they love because it will take up most of their waking hours.

Nowadays it is the norm for people to want more far from their job than a good salary. As the Harvard Business Review famously predicted in 2011: “Meaning is the new money.”

