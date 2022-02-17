EML Payments sets aside €12.4m to deal with fallout from CBI probe

EML Payments has put in place a provision of almost AU$ 20m (€12.4m) to cover the fallout from the Central Bank of Ireland’s probe into its Irish arm.

On Wednesday the group said it had set aside AU$10.5m to cover likely legal costs after Australian law firm Shine in December launched a class action lawsuit on behalf of EML’s own shareholders concerning the Australian company’s handling of the Regulator’s investigation into its Irish arm.

EML also has a provision of AU$9.2m at 31 December 2021 in relation to the expected costs that will be incurred to reach a resolution from the CBI probe, including professional advisory services and an estimate of any financial penalty.

In December last year Shine said it had filed papers seeking compensation on behalf of shareholders who suffered losses after acquiring EML shares before the company announced on 19 May 2021 that it was subject to a Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) investigation in relation to Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).

PFS is an Irish prepaid cards business which EML acquired from founders Noel and Valerie Moran in a deal announced in November 2019.

The Central Bank had raised concerns in relation to the Irish subsidiary’s anti-money laundering/counter-terrorism financing, risk and control frameworks and governance.

The proceedings by Shine “allege that EML did not comply with its disclosure obligations and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct regarding disclosure. The allegations relate to EML's governance arrangements in regards to its Irish subsidiary, PFS Card Services (PCSIL), and PCSIL's interaction with the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI),” EML said in an interim report issued on Wednesday.

EML strongly denies the allegations and denies any liability, and has said it will “vigorously defend the proceedings.” In addition, it intends to seek an order for security for such costs from the class action Plaintiffs.

In its half year report, EML said it has made “significant progress in completing the remediation plan to address concerns raised by the Central Bank of Ireland in May 2021”.

In November last year EML said the Regulator here eased the restrictions on the launch of new products by Prepaid Card Services (PCSIL). EML subsequently launched 22 new programs in December.

EML said that although the CBI’s investigation has not been finalised, it is “working cooperatively with the CBI to address its concerns and has developed a remediation plan that it expects to be finalised in mid 2022”.

EML recorded revenue of AU$114.4m for the first half of its financial year 2022.

The group reported adjusted earnings of AU$26.9m “despite challenges in our European operations”, it said.

The debit volume processed by the company through its processing platforms, amounted to AU$31.6bn, a record performance by the Australian group.