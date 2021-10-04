Emerald Airlines to lease four aircraft from NAC

Conor McCarthy, CEO of Emerald Airlines (right), and Aviation Regulator of he IAA, Diarmuid O'Conghaile, as the airline received its air operator certificate last month

EMERALD Airlines, Conor McCarthy’s start-up carrier that will operate the Aer Lingus Regional service, has agreed to lease four aircraft from Limerick-based lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC).

Emerald has committed to the lease deal for the turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft as the carrier gears up to launch services after receiving its air operator certificate last month.

Emerald Airlines has signed a 10-year contract with Aer Lingus to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service on behalf of the IAG-owned carrier from January 2023.

However, Emerald said today that it is continuing to work closely with Aer Lingus to evaluate the possibility of starting the contract earlier than planned.

The Aer Lingus Regional service had been operated by Dublin-based Stobart Air, which collapsed in June. Stobart Air was owned by the UK-based Esken group.

Emerald Airlines is taking delivery of a total of six ATR turboprop aircraft over the next five months. It has already signed a deal to lease other ATR 72-600 airplanes from Canadian lessor Chorus. Emerald plans to eventually operate a fleet of 15 of the aircraft.

Mr McCarthy, who also founded and owns Dublin Aerospace, has secured about €16m in equity and debt to help fuel Emerald’s launch. He has invested €4m of his own money in it, while one of his businesses has loaned Emerald €2m.

John Higgins, the out-going chief commercial officer of aircraft leasing giant Avolon, has invested €2m in the airline.

The backers also include former senior Airbus executive, Christopher Buckley, who’s based in Toulouse. He has invested €400,000.

Emerald has also obtained a €6m debt facility from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Nordic Aviation Capital is the world’s largest lessor of regional aircraft.

It’s currently in the throes of a major restructuring as it grapples with a $6bn (€5bn) debt pile.

NAC said last month that it has sealed a framework agreement with its biggest lenders that will see them effectively take control of the lessor by converting a significant portion of their $6bn debt to equity.

The leasing company now also plans to raise $300m via an equity raise and secure an additional $200m revolving credit facility.

NAC is also mulling options for its lease at the high-profile Gardens International office development in Limerick city.