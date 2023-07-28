Emerald Airlines moves to avert strike action

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA), which is a branch of the Fórsa trade union, has not yet responded to the request to call off the strike

Emerald Airlines has moved to prevent a strike action over the bank holiday weekend, inviting unions in for talks.

However, IALPA (Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association), which is a branch of the Fórsa trade union, has not yet responded to the request to call off the strike.

Emerald is the carrier which holds the regional service franchise for Aer Lingus to areas such as the Channel Islands and the Dublin to Donegal service on behalf of the larger company.

IALPA served notice of a 24 hour strike in advance of the bank holiday weekend, from midnight on Thursday August 3rd to midnight Friday August 4th. It said this was due to Emerald failing to engage in talks aimed at forming a collective agreement for pilots. IALPA has said it represents 58 of the 86 pilots employed by Emerald Airlines in the Republic of Ireland

As well as the work stoppage, the industrial action was to include pickets at Emerald offices and at the Dublin Airport roundabout.

However, Emerald has said it has now invited IALPA to begin talks.

“Emerald Airlines can confirm we have acted today to prevent next week's 24-hour strike action, issued by Forsa-IALPA,” the company said in a statement to the Irish Independent.

“We can confirm that we have invited Forsa Trade Union into discussion to explore how their members can be best represented in our airline.

“We have addressed Forsa’s concerns and have now removed their requirement to undertake this unnecessary disruptive strike action. We therefore expect our operations to be unaffected by this dispute.”

IALPA will hold an emergency meeting with its members tonight to discuss the offer from Emerald.

A spokesman for Forsa told the Irish Independent that the union has not responded to Emerald's request at this stage, but expects to do so in the next 24 to 36 hours.