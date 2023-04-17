Embattled EML appoints former Bank of Ireland executive Kevin Murphy as interim CEO

Australian group that has Irish units seeks buyer as it deals with major challenges

Former Bank of Ireland executive Kevin Murphy has been appointed interim CEO at EML

EML Payments, the beleaguered Australian fintech group battered since it bought Ireland’s Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) in 2020, has appointed former senior Bank of Ireland executive Kevin Murphy as interim group chief executive.

Mr Murphy is a former managing director of Bank of Ireland’s cards business in Ireland and the UK, and his appointment comes as EML hunts for a buyer for the business. Mr Murphy has held a number of senior banking roles and was also the managing director of AvantCard Ireland’s card business.

Brisbane-based EML continues to navigate massive fallout stemming from the acquisition of the Irish prepaid cards business and other issues.

Apart from Mr Murphy’s appointment, the Australian company told investors that it has now initiated a raft of initiatives in conjunction with a strategic review launched in February.

EML confirmed this weekend that it has appointed Australian financial services firm Barrenjoey – an associate of Barclays - to conduct a strategic review of the business.

“The strategic review will consider all options available to the board including a potential sale of all or parts of the business in order to maximise shareholder value,” according to EML.

It comes as the stock market-listed group deals with the regulatory probes by watchdogs including the Central Bank of Ireland.

In 2021, the Central Bank launched a probe into PFS. The watchdog had raised concerns in relation to the Irish unit’s anti-money laundering/counter-terrorism financing, risk and control frameworks and governance. When that probe was launched, shares in EML plunged by as much as 50pc.

EML was also targeted with a class action lawsuit in Australia by shareholders.

“The renewed board is committed to engaging with the Central Bank of Ireland, the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and all other regulatory stakeholders,” EML told investors on Sunday. “It is the board’s intention to progress remediation efforts swiftly.”

In early 2022, Prepaid Financial Services was fined almost £1m by the Payment Systems Regulator in the UK following an investigation into cartel behaviour in prepaid cards issued to vulnerable people on welfare benefits.

EML was courted by private equity giant Bain Capital in the spring of last year, but the US finance group walked away from a potential deal after a number of meetings.

PFS was sold to EML in 2020 for an upfront enterprise value of €155m – less than an initial pre-Covid offer. A potential €65m of additional performance-based earn-out for the previous owners was contingent on PFS achieving targets for three years from 2021.

Mr Murphy replaces CEO Emma Shand, who resigned her role with immediate effect.

“The renewed board has spoken with internal and external stakeholders and formed a view on the urgent priorities for the business,” said Luke Bortoli, chairman of EML.

“We are focused on doing the right thing by our people, customers, regulators and shareholders and we are committed to taking actions that will help the business move through its immediate challenges, deliver sustainable growth in the medium to long term and maximise value for shareholders,” said the chairman.

He added: “We are pleased to welcome Kevin Murphy as interim group CEO and are excited to have an executive of Kevin’s calibre join EML. His understanding of the Irish and broader European regulatory environments, previous interactions with the Central Bank of Ireland and deep experience in the payments sector are perfectly aligned to addressing the needs of our business today.”