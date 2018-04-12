Eir to slash 750 jobs after French takeover

Staff were informed of the development earlier today at the former State-owned Telecoms company and have been given details of the financial packages being offered.

The news comes following the telecoms company's takeover by French billionaire Xavier Niel.

Mr Niel is understood to have acquired 65% of Eir via two companies, NJJ and Iliad, for €650m.

Staff numbers at the company have fallen from a peak of 13,000 to its current level.