Thursday 12 April 2018

Eir to slash 750 jobs after French takeover

Union bosses are set to meet with new CEO designate Carolan Lennon later this week to discuss staff concerns, according to trade union sources.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Eir is cutting 750 jobs through a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Staff were informed of the development earlier today at the former State-owned Telecoms company and have been given details of the financial packages being offered.

Eir currently employ 3,220 people.

The news comes following the telecoms company's takeover by French billionaire Xavier Niel.

Mr Niel is understood to have acquired 65% of Eir via two companies, NJJ and Iliad, for €650m.

Staff numbers at the company have fallen from a peak of 13,000 to its current level.

The Sunday Independent first reported the prospect of job losses last month.

Online Editors

