Eir rejects suggestion its high-speed internet roll-out contributed to National Broadband Plan difficulties

EIR has rejected suggestions that its roll-out of high-speed internet to more than 300,000 rural homes has contributed to difficulties for the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

EIR has rejected suggestions that its roll-out of high-speed internet to more than 300,000 rural homes has contributed to difficulties for the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

The NBP process has been beset with delays and it is being examined today by the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee.

Two bidders including Eir dropped out and just one consortium remains in the process.

TDs are hearing from representatives of Eir, BT, Imagine Communications Group, Enet and the Regional Internet Service Providers Association.

Eir's chief executive Carolan Lennon was quizzed on the impact her company's ongoing roll-out of broadband to rural areas with around 335,000 homes and businesses has had on the NBP.

She said it's an investment of €250m and won't cost taxpayers anything.

The more than 300,000 premises that will be covered were originally among around 850,000 in area to be covered by the NBP.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said the 300,000 homes and businesses are in areas that are considered more commercially viable for the roll-out of broadband and those left in the NBP are not.

He said: "When you take out 300,000 of the most commercially viable... that does then make it unattractive in terms of what’s left."

He asked: "Is that in part the reason why we now have difficulties and why there was insufficient competitive tension in that [NBP] process?"

Ms Lennon replied: "I don’t believe so. What I would say is we started off with a challenge of 850,000 – now we have 540,000.

"And actually by June 335,000 rural homes and businesses will be passed at no cost to the State."

She said Eir remained in the NBP bidding process after it agreed to the roll-out of broadband to the 300,000 plus homes.

Ms Lennon said they later dropped out because none of the issues Eir raised about the process were addressed over a period of 18 months.

Earlier she told the PAC that Eir pulled out of the NBP bidding process after concluding that its framework would drive substantial additional costs and delays to the roll-out of high-speed broadband to rural Ireland.

She told the PAC that Eir took part in the NBP process “to win it” and spent €7m on its bid before dropping out in January 2018.

Ms Lennon outlined Eir’s reasons for leaving.

She said that in Eir's view the NBP framework resulted in "duplication and inefficiency".

Online Editors