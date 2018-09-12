Eir customers experiencing technical issues across Ireland

Eir customers are experiencing technical issues this evening with many reporting that they are unable to make or receive phone calls.

In a statement, an Eir spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and said that they are working to resolve the issue.

"We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing issues with mobile coverage in various locations throughout the country. This is affecting customers when making calls.

"This is currently under investigation and we hope to have a resolution very soon."

The spokesperson added that if you have any queries you can contact their online support teams at Web chat or contact them on Facebook or Twitter.

Online Editors