Business

Wednesday 12 September 2018

Eir customers experience technical issues across Ireland

(stock photo)
(stock photo)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Eir customers were experiencing technical issues this evening with many reporting that they are unable to make or receive phone calls.

In a statement, an Eir spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and said that they were working to resolve the issue.

"We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing issues with mobile coverage in various locations throughout the country. This is affecting customers when making calls."

The spokesperson updated their statement to say that all issues have now been resolved.

Online Editors

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of Business.

Also in Business