Eir customers experience technical issues across Ireland

Eir customers were experiencing technical issues this evening with many reporting that they are unable to make or receive phone calls.

In a statement, an Eir spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and said that they were working to resolve the issue.

"We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing issues with mobile coverage in various locations throughout the country. This is affecting customers when making calls."

The spokesperson updated their statement to say that all issues have now been resolved.

Online Editors