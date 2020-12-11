Eir considers legal action after BT fined £6.3m by UK regulator

Eir will consider legal action against BT after the UK regulator, Ofcom, fined BT £6.3m for breaking the rules in a substantial public services tender contract in Northern Ireland.

Ofcom’s sanction comes on the foot of a complaint to it about BT from Eir.

“Ofcom has today fined BT £6.3m after its network division failed to give a rival company the same information as BT’s own bid team during the tender for a public sector telecoms contract

BT is required by law to treat all of its wholesale customers in the UK— including Eir — equally.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, BT and Eir both bid for the ‘Northern Ireland public sector shared network’ (NIPSSN) contract.

This, Ofcom explained, was to provide shared data transfer services and calls to over 150 public sector organisations in Northern Ireland across 2000 sites, including schools, the police, Government departments, local councils and other public bodies.

BT won the contract, but withheld important information from Eir, a rival bidder in the process.

“One of the possible solutions that could be used by the bidders for the contract was BT’s Fibre to the Premises on Demand (FOD) product,” Ofcom said. “We found that BT’s network arm broke our rules during this tender process, by failing to provide Eir with the same information about this FOD product – including its suitability and cost for delivering the relevant services – as it did to BT’s bid team.”

BT’s network arm provided a message to Eir that ‘FOD’ was not a suitable solution for its bid and that it had delivery limitations, Ofcom said. “In contrast, the BT bid team was provided information that suggested FOD was suitable for major multi-site network upgrade projects and could be delivered at such a scale. It also did not provide the same information on pricing and costs of the FOD product. And it did not provide certain information to Eir on the same timescales and by the same processes as it did for BT.”

However, Ofcom said that it does not believe that the breaches were “deliberate”. The £6.3m fine is also 30pc less than what it might have been, to take into account BT’s agreement to settle Ofcom’s investigation by admitting full liability, as well as the co-operation of Openreach and BT.

Nevertheless, Eir is considering further action.

“We firmly believe that had BT complied with its regulatory obligations, we would have retained the NIPSSN contract,” said Philip O’Meara, regional director for Eir Business Northern Ireland.

“We are considering our options in light of today's decision and BT's admission of liability.”

