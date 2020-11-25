Eir boss says setting up in Sligo was a ‘mistake’ for customer care

Eir CEO Carolan Lennon says it was a "mistake" to set up a customer care centre in Sligo, adding that Sligo did not have the skills needed.

She said this was a contributory factor in Eir’s poor customer service this year.

Ms Lennon made the remarks to an Oireachtas Committee today.

“This is a mistake we did make, in choosing Sligo to build from greenfield,” she said. “There was no history of contact centres in Sligo. This meant when we were hiring local staff, many of them came into us from retail or hospitality. That was a challenge. It took us longer to train them.”

She said that because of these difficulties, the customer care centre was delayed in opening and staff were relatively inexperienced when the pandemic hit.

Asked about her Sligo comments, Ms Lennon clarified that she did not mean any offence to Sligo, that the issue was a “strategic” challenge.

Ms Lennon said that Eir lost 80 customer care staff this year and could not replace them due to a hiring freeze.

Earlier, Ms Lennon apologised for “unacceptable” customer care issues.

“Our challenge has been providing a quality care service to our customers at a time when our retail stores were closed,” Ms Lennon said.

“We moved hundreds of care agents to remote working overnight, we had an effective freeze on new hiring and training because of health regulations and we saw a 30pc increase in call volume versus the same time last year. The result was longer than acceptable wait times for our customers and I apologise unreservedly for that.”

On RTE Prime Time’s programme last night, Comreg Commissioner Robert Moulik criticised the operator.

“The problems with Eir were so deep and so problematic that customers were really left out in the cold,” he said. “That is very unacceptable.”

Online Editors