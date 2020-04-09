| 12.5°C Dublin

Eight-storey Howth apartments win planning approval

Shawn Pogatchnik

An Bord Pleanála has approved a 512-apartment scheme beside the entrance to Howth - the second straight victory in the affluent Co Dublin fishing village for Pat Crean’s Marlet Group.

The proposed development had attracted significant local opposition. Objectors included the partner of U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jnr and the wife of novelist John Banville.

But in its judgment, An Bord Pleanála said the proposed apartments were consistent with a long list of Government goals seeking “denser residential development consisting of apartments on public transport corridors within the built-up area of Dublin city and its suburbs”.