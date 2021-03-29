Eight Fifty Group shelves IPO for sale to Canadian buyerSofina

Private equity group CapVest Partners has agreed to sell Eight Fifty Food Group, the owner of Irish meat companies Carroll's Cuisine and M&M Walshe, to Canadian group Sofina Foods for an undisclosed sum.

The proposed deal puts an end to speculation that Eight Fifty would list in London this year after an 18-month acquisition spree that doubled the company's size.

Instead, the UK-Irish group will now be part of a global-scale protein-focused food conglomerate with approximately €4bn in sales in Europe and North America.

It is understood plans for an Eight Fifty initial public offering (IPO) were well-advanced when Sofina emerged as a strategic bidder in recent weeks, convincing CapVest to change direction and accept an offer for the business instead.

The transaction will see CapVest exit the company it began building just four years ago when it acquired Northern Ireland pork processor Karro Foods in 2017. Eight Fifty Food Group was formed two years later when Karro merged with Young's, the UK's leading specialist seafood brand.

Last year the group bought Tipperary bacon producer M&M Walshe, Greenland Seafood and Carroll's, the Tullamore-based ham maker, bringing total sales to €2.1bn and setting the table for a much-anticipated IPO.

"We've created a leading European multi-protein business through a combination of strategic investment in our core asset base and complementary acquisitions of fantastic national champions," said CapVest partner Jason Rodrigues. "We're confident Eight Fifty will continue to flourish under Sofina's ownership."

Market sources had speculated that Eight Fifty was a strong candidate to bid for the Irish parts of Kerry Group's consumer foods business, which houses chilled meat brands such as Galtee and Richmond.

However, that possibility is now understood to be more remote under the new owners, notwithstanding Sofina's plans for continued growth.

Sofina is one of Canada's largest food producers, specialising in processed meat, poultry and fish products for retail and foodservice customers. The company has grown by acquisition over 25 years into a national giant with 5,000 employees across 16 plants. Sofina also is the distributor in Canada for Italian brands Lavazza coffee and San Benedetto water.

Sofina's founder and owner Michael Latifi is a self-made billionaire who emigrated from Iran and started the company by acquiring a small meat company with 60 employees in 1995. He is also a shareholder in the McLaren Group after putting in £200m via his personal investment holdings company in 2018. His son, Nicholas, is a Formula One driver for Williams.

Another CapVest company that has been growing through acquisition, Valeo Foods, is also up for sale and reportedly attracting interest from ex-Premier Foods CEO Gavin Darby with backing from private equity group Cinven.

Valeo, whose brands include Batchelors, Kettle, Kelkin and Shamrock, made its 17th acquisition in a decade last December when it bought tortilla chip maker IAG for £37m, bringing total sales above €1bn.





Online Editors