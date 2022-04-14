ECB sticks with plans to gradually roll out of QE

The European Central Bank has confirmed it plans to reduce bond market purchases over the coming three months and phase them at some point in the third quarter of 2022. The move to reduce so called quantitative easing is likely to nudge up borrowing costs for countries and puts timing of an eventual interest rate rise into focus.

Interest rates will, however, only go up "some time" after the end of bond buys and they will be gradual, the ECB said.

Overall the ECB kept its policies unchanged on Thursday in spite of inflationary pressure. Holding interest rates as expected at their extraordinary low levels .

"The Governing Council judged that the incoming data since its last meeting reinforce its expectation that net asset purchases under the APP should be concluded in the third quarter," the ECB said in a statement.

While inflation is at a record-high 7.5pc and that is driving pressure on the central bank to take heat out of the economy as the US, UK and others have by raising interest rates the ECB has warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is also affecting the economy, weighing heavily on business and consumer sentiment while shortages as a result of trade disruptions rather than excess funds are behind new shortages of materials.

Central bank governors in Germany, Netherlands, Austria and Belgium have all pushed for rates to rise sooner rather than later but that’s met resistance from ECB chief economist Philip Lane, who’s message has strongly stressed that he sees the main inflationary pressures as temporary.