The European Central Bank will “significantly” ramp up its purchase of eurozone government bonds to stem a rise in yields.

The ECB’s 25-member Governing Council said on Thursday that it will use more of its €1.8tn pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) than it has done in the first three months, in the face of continued low inflation.

“The Governing Council expects purchases under the PEPP over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year.

“The Governing Council will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions that is inconsistent with countering the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation,” the bank said in a statement.

It said it would spread the purchases “over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions”.

Eurozone policymakers have expressed concern about a rise in bond yields, although they have since stabilised. Meanwhile, US bond yields stabilised on Thursday in the wake of a $1.9tn stimulus package passed by Congress on Wednesday.

The ECB is now the Irish government’s largest single creditor, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said last week, after purchasing around €10bn worth of Irish government bonds.

It said the full €1.8tn available may not be used in full but also “can be recalibrated if required to maintain favourable financing conditions”.

On Thursday, the bank decided to keep its main interest rates on hold. The main lending rate (for one-week loans) holds still at 0.00pc, while the overnight borrowing rate stays at 0.25pc and the overnight deposit rate remains in negative territory at -0.50pc.

The ECB’s next rate-setting meeting will take place on 22 April.

