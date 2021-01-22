ECB ‘reconsidering’ Philip Lane’s calls with top private bankers

Former Central Bank of Ireland governor Philip Lane has come under pressure to explain calls. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

THE European Central Bank (ECB) is “reconsidering” the format of controversial telephone calls chief economist Philip Lane holds with senior private sector bankers, according to its chief Christine Lagarde.

She defended the calls in identical letters sent yesterday to two MEPs who had raised concerns; Sinn Féin's Chris MacManus and Dutch MEP Derk Jan Eppink. The letters were published on the ECB’s website.

The direct telephone calls with Prof Lane made headlines last year, when it was reported that he spoke with senior private sector bankers and investors after policy decisions had been taken and announced by the bank.

The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Prof Lane, a member of the ECB's influential Executive Board and the former governor of the Central Bank of Ireland,had made dozens of these calls last year to the likes of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.

The calls with chief economists and research directors at big finance houses had caused disquiet because any real or even perceived privileged access to top ECB policy makers could be seen as a market advantage.

The ECB said they were part of its communication to ensure markets understand actions taken by policy makers.

"The ECB is continuously learning and reviewing its policies and practices with a view to making them as effective as possible – this is also true for the field of communication.

“To this end, the format of the calls you referred to is also being reconsidered,” Ms Lagarde wrote to the MEPs.

Ms Lagarde said the calls had been fully disclosed because they are included in the regular publication of diaries,they took place after important policy decisions had been announced and were part of the ECB’s communications practices.

She said ECB staff members were always present during the entirety of the calls, and that the market players selected to get a call were on a “rotation principle across analysts who are regular ECB watchers and represent leading European and global financial market participants”.

"Through this rotation, the ECB allows a wide range of institutions to participate, with the aim of fulfilling the requirements of a level playing field and equal access over time,” she said.

Media reports late last year about the discussions sparked unease about the institution’s communication strategy.

Prof Lane’s diary showed 11 such talks in the hours following a market-moving misstep by President Lagarde at the March 12 press conference.

A blog post by the former Central Bank of Ireland governor that was posted to the ECB website was credited at the time at steering the market to better understand the central bank’s position but it is unclear if calls with banks played any role.

The most recent published diary recorded calls with eight banks after a policy update on October 29 including Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale, and UniCredit.

The ECB held a meeting last Thursday.

