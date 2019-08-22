ECB readies big guns for September policy move

Come its September policy meeting, the European Central Bank will be getting out its monetary bazooka and delivering both rate cuts and pumping yet more money into the eurozone’s ailing economy.

The disclosures came in the minutes of the ECB’s July meeting, the final one to be headed by Mario Draghi who rescued the euro with his 2012 pledge to “do whatever it takes”.

While the outgoing President of the ECB may have prevented the breakup of the eurozone, the bank’s zero rate policies and €4.65 trillion of cash injections have failed to lift the economies of the 19-country bloc and they are once again staring at a recession in the making.

That is in sharp contrast to the United States where strong growth has given the Federal Reserve more room to boost the economy, although it likely has less need to do so than the eurozone where bond yields for many countries are mired in negative territory, reflecting the weak outlook.

The performance of Germany, the industrial powerhouse of the EU, looks to be even worse than that of Britain where the self-inflicted wounds of Brexit are slowing the economy.

After the German Purchasing Managers Index reading came in at 43.6 in August, expectations are that Germany’s economy will have contracted for two consecutive quarters by the end of September while the UK will have bounded back from the output it lost in the second quarter of the year.

“Signs of stabilisation are few, and the question remains if the manufacturing sector recession will spill over to other parts of the economy, delaying a potential recovery later this year,” said Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Dutch asset manager Robeco.

With the ECB set to cut and possibly take its key rates below zero, that puts it at odds once more with the Federal Reserve which indicated in its own minutes issued late on Wednesday that its one interest cut had been for insurance purposes and that its rate setters were deeply divided on whether additional cuts were necessary.

The Fed could, at most deliver another half a percentage point of cuts, based on its current projections versus market pricing of cuts up top 1-1/4 percent by the end of next year.

That raises the question once more as to whether the world economy can fully recover when the Fed and the ECB are pulling in different directions.

They did so in 2011 and from 2015 onwards when the Fed embarked on a sustained series of interest rate rises.

The difference between the two central banks did not escape President Donald Trump who has criticised the Fed and says ECB cuts are aimed at deliberately weakening the euro.

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

“Our Federal Reserve does not allow us to do what we must do,” the President Tweeted.

“They put us at a disadvantage against our competition. Strong Dollar, No Inflation! They move like quicksand. Fight or go home.”

Online Editors