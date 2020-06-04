ECB does more to keep government debt cheap

The European Central Bank (CB) dramatically increased the scale of its bond-buying on Thursday and extended the scheme until June next year in a bid to counter the risk of sustained economic fall out from Covid 19.

The ECB almost doubled the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) to €1.35 trillion from €750bn and extended it until June 2021 at the earliest, in a move that is likely to keep a ceiling on the borrowing costs of European member states and big corporations despite the effects of the economic lockdown. The ECB said it has beefed up the bond buying schemes because it expects inflation to remain lower for longer.

“In response to the pandemic-related downward revision to inflation over the projection horizon, the PEPP expansion will further ease the general monetary policy stance, supporting funding conditions in the real economy, especially for businesses and households,” the ECB said.

The ECB left its key interest rates unchanged.

