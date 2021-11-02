EC vice president takes aim at ‘understaffed’ Irish Data Protection Commission

EU Commission vice president Vera Jourova says Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is “understaffed and needs more capacity”.

Earlier this year, Ms Jourova said that the European Commission might seek to “centralise” more regulatory power if unease over the ‘one stop shop’ system persists.

“This is a permanent criticism,” said Ms Jourova of accusations that Ireland does not move quickly enough on big tech investigations. “I am always pushing on this and I am in constant dialogue with authorities. I also spoke about it with the President of the European Data Protection Board. We expect the capacities [to enforce GDPR] to be guaranteed everywhere.”

Speaking to the Irish Independent at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Ms Jourova added that a “harmonised approach” to data protection enforcement should be pursued around the EU. This, she said, is so that “when it comes to concrete cases, it will not be cheap to cheat”.

The Commissioner’s remarks come after the Irish government said it will consider appointing more data protection commissioners to ease the pressure on Helen Dixon’s office.

Last month, acting Justice Minister Heather Humphreys launched the process, which would see up to two more commissioners share responsibility for the watchdog’s activities domestically and internationally.

Such a move would be welcomed by data privacy advocates, who have asked for Ireland to add more commissioners to help tackle backlogs and a mounting number of cases.

Ireland has endured sustained criticism from some European officials over the pace and approach with which it deals with investigations into firms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter.

While Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has rejected such criticism, her office has asked for more resources to deal with work process issues.

Ireland has regulatory responsibility for much of Europe’s tech sector. It recently handed out a €225m fine to Facebook-owned Whatsapp, which is being appealed by the social media giant.

It currently has over 20 other investigations and statutory inquiries into some of the world’s largest tech firms, half of which are companies that Facebook owns.

Meanwhile, Web Summit organisers said yesterday that 42,751 people attended its first full day at the Lisbon conference.