East Cork Oil abandons Kerry acquisition after competition probe

ONE of the country’s largest oil distributors, East Cork Oil, has abandoned a plan to acquire a Kerry-based rival following scrutiny by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

East Cork Oil notified the planned acquisition of Misty Lane Holdings and a number of subsidiaries at the end of March.

East Cork Oil distributes fuel products across Munster, Leinster and Connac ht through a network of 32 company-owned depots and eight service stations.

The products it sells include home heating oil, agricultural diesel, marine diesel and motor fuel. Its customer base includes domestic users, farmers, and haulage companies.

Misty Lane is the parent company of trading entitles Atlantic Oils and Geaney Oil.

It distributes fue l products mostly in Co Kerry via three depots. The two units sell home- heating oil, diesel and sulphur-free gas oil and other products.

East Cork Oil is owned by a company based in the British Virgin Islands and is unlimited so does not have to file publicly available accounts.

It is controlled by Desmond Hurley.

Misty Lane Holdings is controlled by Brendan and Norrie Horgan.

The most recent set of publicly-available accounts for the holding company show that it generated turnover of €35m in the year to the end of June 2021 and a pre-tax profit of €657,000.

On November 25 , the CCPC issued an assessment of the proposed acquisition to both parties as part of the merger review process.

In its assessment, the CCPC reached the preliminary conclusion that the proposed acquisition would have likely resulted in a substantial lessening of competition in certain geographic markets surrounding particular depots in respect of each of the supply of kerosene to small customers, the supply of sulphur-free gas oil to small customers and the supply of road diesel to small customers.

“East Cork Oil has informed the CCPC that it does not agree with the preliminary conclusions reached by the CCPC in its assessment,” said the watchdog in a statement yesterday.

It said the firm had withdrawn from the proposed deal on Monday after seeing the conclusions of the CCPC assessment.