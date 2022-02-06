Dutch central bank chief sees interest rate rise of 0.25% between October and year’s end

Klaas Knot, the Dutch central bank president and a member of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) governing council, yesterday said he expects the ECB to raise interest rates at some point between the start of October and end of the year.

In an interview on Dutch television programme Buitenhof, Mr Knot stated that he supported winding down the eurozone central bank’s so-called quantitative easing (QE) programme as quickly as possible.

“I expect our first rate increase to take place around the fourth quarter of this year,” he said.

“Normally we would raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point. I have no reason to expect we would take a different step.”

A second rate rise would likely follow quickly in early 2023, he expects. After that, unless inflation continues to spike, Mr Knot said he didn’t anticipate any further increases.

He is generally seen as one of the ECB’s ‘hawks’ who are pushing for a rate rise to calm inflationary pressure, while ‘doves’ – including ECB chief economist Philip Lane – have favoured maintaining more support from the central bank to the markets to underpin growth.

On Thursday, ECB President Christine Lagarde refused to rule out an interest rate increase in 2022, even though she previously said it was “unlikely”.

For now, the crucial ground European Central Bank hawks and doves will fight over is inflation.

This especially relates to whether the inflation that has surged in the past six to nine months will feed into potentially unsustainable wage increases.

At a recent briefing with reporters before the latest ECB event, Ireland’s Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf had said officials here will be looking to assess whether rising pay outstrips productivity, as they examine how to respond to inflationary pressures.

At the ECB’s press conference on Thursday, Ms Lagarde insisted that as things stand in the euro area, the rate of wage growth is not something officials see as a problem.

“Wage growth remains muted overall,” she said.

However, she did also state that watching higher wages and higher prices play out is now a key focus.

“If price pressures feed through into higher-than-anticipated wage rises or the economy returns more quickly to full capacity, inflation could turn out to be higher,” said Ms Lagarde.

“Clearly, the longer it lasts, the higher the likelihood of second-round effects.”

However, in contrast to the Bank of England which called for restraint on wages, Ms Lagarde said she wants to see how the pay dynamic plays out in the context of the reopening of economies coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A “critical difference” between the euro area and the UK “has to do with the labour market”, she said.

In Britain, there is evidence of a scarcity of workers. Brexit has played a part in this happening, while pay has been driven up there too, she said. That is not an issue in the euro area.

“I don’t want to take a political stand but I think that there was a lot of non-UK labour force that eventually had to leave the UK, which has not been totally replaced,” said Ms Lagarde.



