Dunsink landfill to be rezoned by Fingal to allow for 7,000 new homes

Fingal County Council is to rezone the huge Dunsink site – previously the location of Dublin’s biggest landfill facility – to provide for the building of 7,000 homes.

The rezoning has been recommended by the chief executive of the council, as part of Fingal’s county development plan process for the period up to 2029.

A new draft map of zoned land in Fingal prepared by the council marks Dunsink – which is more than half the size of the Phoenix Park – as having a residential zoning.

“A detailed feasibility study of these lands, including examination of current infrastructural constraints is ongoing,” said a draft written statement from the chief executive, explaining the inclusion of the rezoned land bank in the proposed development plan.

Read More

“In line with regional planning policy, development of a mixed-use district providing approximately 7,000 residential units as a long-term strategic land bank is envisaged,” it said.

The area to be rezoned is located just six miles from Dublin city centre and comprises approximately 435 hectares, of which approximately 200 will be available for development, it said.

Dunsink’s proximity to high-capacity public transport – such as Ashtown train station and the extension of the Luas Green Line to Finglas – were cited as key reasons to rezone the site.

The plan would see the closed landfill, which takes up a portion of the site, turned into a regional park and this “will be a key part of the amenity facilities of any future urban neighbourhood” it said.

The dump was closed in 2004 but still requires a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency for mitigation measures, including the collection of methane gas that is used to generate electricity that is fed into the national grid.

A Dunsink Feasibility Study had found that the lands could facilitate approximately 7,000 residential units and the lands could provide a potential strategic land bank for the council.

“It is acknowledged that this land bank will require Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) status, or other relevant planning-related designation,” it had said.

Read More



