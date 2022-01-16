| 5.3°C Dublin

Dunsink landfill to be rezoned by Fingal to allow for 7,000 new homes

The closed landfill, which takes up a portion of the site, would be turned into a 'regional park' Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Fingal County Council is to rezone the huge Dunsink site – previously the location of Dublin’s biggest landfill facility – to provide for the building of 7,000 homes.

The rezoning has been recommended by the chief executive of the council, as part of Fingal’s county development plan process for the period up to 2029.

