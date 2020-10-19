Dunne Stores and SuperValu are neck-and-neck in share of Ireland's grocery market sales

As supermarkets start gearing up for Christmas grocery sales and fresh lockdown measures loom, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu are now neck-and-neck in the battle for consumers’ cash, according to the latest data from research group Kantar.

New figures published this morning show that Dunnes Stores and Musgrave-controlled SuperValu each have a 21.9pc share of Ireland's multi-billion euro grocery market.

The data, for the 12 weeks to October 4, also shows that sales at Lidl surged during the period. The value of the German retailer’s sales here jumped 19.1pc year-on-year, giving it a 12.7pc market share.

Sales at Aldi rose 11pc in the period to give it a 12.6pc share of the grocery market.

Kantar measures the size of the market based on the value, rather than the volume of sales.

Tesco had a 20.9pc share of the market in the latest period.

Planned new Covid-related restrictions are likely to spur grocery shopping again, despite retailers urging consumers not to panic-buy. The retailers have always stressed that they have sufficient supplies and robust supply chain mechanisms, but that unnecessary panic-buying can destabilise that balance.

Kantar said that with Dublin having been under Level 3 restrictions since mid-September, consumer trends around the capital could reflect what might happen in other parts of the country.

“Dublin saw the strongest regional growth this period, increasing sales by 19.4pc and contributing an additional €48.2m to the total market year-on-year,” said Kantar retail analyst Emer Healy.

“Restrictions on pubs and restaurants meant sales of alcohol soared by over 53pc in the past month,” she added. Sales of antiseptics and disinfectants were up 67pc.

Online sales, while stull a tiny proportion of overall grocery sales here, rose 75pc year-on-year in the four weeks to October 4, representing an extra €18.7m spend.

Ms Healy said that compared with a 128pc increase that had been seen in September.

Online sales could increase more in the current period, with Dunnes Stores having recently signed a deal with Buymie to facilitate online grocery sales from 24 stores across Dublin and Cork.

Kantar noted that grocery market inflation stood at 1.8pc in the 12-weeks to October 4. That compared to 2.2pc in the previous period, and 1.46pc a year ago.

Online Editors