Dubliner Alan Joyce to retire as Qantas CEO

Alan Joyce has been CEO of Qantas for the past 15 years. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

QANTAS chief executive Alan Joyce, the Dubliner who has run the iconic airline for the past 15 years, is to retire from the role in November.

He’ll be succeeded by Qantas chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson. She’ll be the airline’s thirteenth chief executive in the past 103 years.

Qantas chairman Richard Goyder paid tribute to Mr Joyce’s long tenure in the hot seat. He’s lead the airline through the global financial crisis (GFC) as well as the pandemic.

“This transition is happening at a time when the Qantas Group is extremely well positioned,” said Mr Goyder.

“We have a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and record profitability that supports a pipeline of investment for customers, opportunities for our people and returns to shareholders,” he said.

Mr Goyder added: “Much of the credit for the bright future in front of Qantas goes to Alan. He’s faced more than his fair share of challenges as CEO and he’s managed them exceptionally well – from the GFC, to record oil prices, to intense competitive pressures and the Covid crisis.”

Mr Joyce, who became an Australian citizen in 2003, has sometimes been the focus of intense criticism by unions, passengers and staff.

In 2014 as the airline racked up significant losses, he slashed 5,000 jobs at the carrier, targeted huge savings, cut airline's debt pile and reduced the number of fleet types that Qantas operated.

But in the initial depths of that turnaround, Joyce (56) faced death threats (he even had bodyguards at one stage), vitriol and calls for his resignation.

But Qantas survived and thrived in the intervening years before the pandemic. However, he moved to axe thousands of jobs during the Covid crisis as the carrier posted huge losses. He bought a multi-million dollar mansion in Sydney Harbour during the pandemic.

The airline made a A$1bn profit in the first half of the current financial year.

Mr Joyce, who is gay, has been a champion of gay rights and strongly supported gay rights in Australia.

In 2017, Mr Joyce received Australia's highest honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia, for his services to aviation, tourism, gender equity and indigenous education.

He also had a lemon meringue pie shoved in his face that year at a business breakfast gathering in Perth by an opponent of gay rights.

Later in 2017, Australia’s electorate approved a change that would allow same-sex marriage. Mr Joyce had contributed A$1m of his own money in the campaign for a yes vote.

The aviator, who once worked at Aer Lingus after graduating from Trinity College, Dublin, was appointed chief executive of Qantas in 2008, having headed Jetstar from 2003.

His mother worked as a cleaner in the local swimming pool in Tallaght, leaving the house at dawn to go to her job, leaving Alan to mind his three younger brothers. His father worked three jobs to help pay the mortgage.