Dublin lockdown would deal disproportionate hit to economy - experts

Any lockdown of Dublin would cause disproportionate damage to Ireland’s economy because it drives jobs and output for the entire country, economists warn.

The capital supports at least a third of jobs nationwide and even more of Ireland’s economic performance. In 2018, the CSO calculated that Dublin generated €130bn in economic output, equivalent to 43pc of the State’s total.

KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said imposing a lockdown on Dublin similar to the lockdowns previously in force in Kildare, Laois and Offaly would have stark national consequences. It would trigger the immediate loss of thousands of jobs, chiefly in sectors trying to repair damage from the earlier national lockdown.

“It would be economically very difficult,” Mr Hughes said.

“The density of Dublin and intensity of economic movements mean that the economic hit would be much larger for a given scale of lockdown. The economic hit would be felt nationwide because of Dublin’s role as the central hub of economic activity,” he said.

He said it would work better to seek “more micro and focused solutions” to controlling the Covid-19 infection rate in Dublin, including stronger enforcement of existing protocols on social gatherings and distancing.

“Wider lockdown is probably too blunt an instrument at this point,” he said.

When asked whether it might be effective to lock down particular districts, he said: “It would be incredibly difficult and economically inefficient to lock down specific parts of Dublin. The economic costs and dislocation would be particularly damaging.”

“It’s not a case that everyone working in the IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) or in the Silicon Docks also lives in that area. The city is criss-crossed,” he said. “You don’t have those independent, distinct areas that would lend themselves to that sort of local lockdown.”

Davy Stockbrokers chief economist Conall Mac Coille agreed that a Dublin lockdown “could have a much more severe economic impact than the lockdowns we’ve seen in other counties”.

However, he said the hit would be more severe on employment than on economic output, because the sectors most exposed – retail and hospitality, including restaurants and pubs – are big employers but modest contributors to the economy in GDP (gross domestic product) terms.

“You’d be closing down the retail and hospitality sectors again,” Mr Mac Coille said. “Those already struggling would be hit even harder.”

But he thinks the wider economic impact would be more muted, citing the heavyweight role of high-tech multinationals in Dublin’s economy and the resilience of Ireland’s tax collections during the pandemic. He said this showed that remote working would keep much of Dublin-based productivity moving in a lockdown.

“For the all-important technology and ICT sectors, clearly people are and can continue working from home,” he said.

“Since people are established working from home, particularly in the high value-added sectors, the impact on GDP and tax revenues would be small,” he said.





Online Editors