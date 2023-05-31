Dublin-based wind energy firm GDG to recruit for 500 jobs

The consultancy is targeting expansion in the offshore wind energy market

An offshore wind energy project in Taiwan where GDG has provided professional services

DUBLIN-BASED offshore wind consultancy firm Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG) intends to hire up to 500 professionals over the next five years amid growth in the offshore wind energy sector.

The recruitment plan will support the establishment of an engineering hub by the company, which it said will focus on analysis and innovation for its domestic and international clients.

Founded by Paul Doherty in 2011, the firm was acquired by the UK-based Venterra Group in 2021.

The EU has set ambitious targets for member states for the production of energy from green sources.

Ireland plans to be generating 80pc of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

That goal foresees the installation of 7GW of offshore wind energy generation capacity by the end of this decade. Of that, it is anticipated that 2GW will be generated from floating offshore wind farms.

But there’s a significant probability that the target will not be achieved due to delays in planning processes for offshore wind farms.

Earlier this year, the Government decided that rather than industry-led offshore wind farm deployment, it will require that all future offshore wind fames must be built in designated marine areas. The new Government policy has also proposed that all future offshore wind farms will not connect to points on land, but to offshore substations that will be designed and built by EirGrid, the semi-state company that manages Ireland’s electricity network.

“We are effectively being told to stop developing offshore wind energy and wait for further decisions at a point when we have no time to lose,” said Noel Cunniffe, the chief executive of industry group Wind Energy Ireland, when the policy was released.

The new jobs being created by GDG, which also has offices in Belfast and Cork, will focus on engineering analysis, numerical modelling and offshore design and target employees from graduates to senior staff.

The recruitment drive is being supported by the IDA.

Mr Doherty believes the offshore wind sector has been gathering domestic and global momentum, driven by the increasing decarbonisation targets set by governments worldwide.

“The offshore wind sector offers Ireland substantial economic and employment benefits and contributes significantly to addressing climate change,” he said.

He added that GDG recognises the importance of seizing the opportunities presented by offshore wind and insisted he is encouraged by the strengthening of policies and frameworks introduced by the various government departments.

Planning and other delays in Ireland have already prompted some international energy companies to end partnerships here as they seek to deploy capital and expertise elsewhere.

However, on Wednesday, French energy giant EDF Renewables said it has entered a 50-50 partnership with Cork-based Simply Blue Group to develop two floating wind projects off the Irish coast. They are the Western Star projects off the coast of Co Clare, and the Emerald project off the coast of Cork.

The Western Star project will be located at least 35km from shore and generate up to 1.35GW of power. Emerald will generate up to 1.3GW. Together, they could generate enough electricity to power about two million homes.