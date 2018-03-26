Dublin based firm offering to pay for employees to freeze their eggs
A DUBLIN based tech company is offering to cover the cost of freezing employees eggs.
HubSpot is thought to be the first company in Ireland offering the service to employees - following in the footsteps of a number of US and international companies.
Hannah Fleishman, of HubSpot, told the Sunday Times Ireland, that the service is available to all female employees aged 32 or above at each of the company's locations nationwide.
"Thanks to our employee's feedback, we believe this benefit will help HubSpotters continue to build work around their life, not the other way around."
The company opened their European headquarters in Dublin in 2013.
Online Editors