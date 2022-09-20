Dublin-based ASL Aviation sees profits surge to €43.6m as pandemic wanes

DUBLIN-BASED airline group ASL Aviation surged back to profitability last year as the worst effects of the Covid pandemic waned.

The company said this morning that it made a profit of €43.6m after tax in 2021 on revenue of just over €1.1bn. Its cash reserves jumped 46pc to €193.2m at the end of last year.

It had made a €13.1m loss in 2020 on revenue of almost €907m.

ASL operates freight services for customers including Amazon and FedEx. The group has a fleet of 130 aircraft and was acquired in 2019 by European fund manager Star Capital.

ASL also flies passenger air services from France to destinations such as Algeria, Morocco and Israel. It also operates charter flights across Europe for French, English and Spanish tour operators.

ASL’s South Africa-based Safair unit operates across the globe, flying a fleet of Hercules and Boeing 737 aircraft. Its associated FlySafair division operates passenger services in South Africa. FlySafair has more than a 60pc share of the South African domestic air passenger market.

ASL also has an associate venture in Thailand.

The Dublin-headquartered group said it saw all its business segments perform strongly last year. It said its long-haul freight routes between China and Europe were a key factor in the improved performance in 2021. It also saw a significant upturn in passenger demand, especially in South Africa.

“We executed a very positive, forward-looking strategy to control costs through the Covid crisis whilst investing in aircraft and new technologies to meet the requirements of our group and our customers to reduce and eventually eliminate carbon emissions”, said chief executive, Dave Andrew.

“This parallel approach saw us remove operational duplication across our airlines and the creation of centres of excellence” he added. “Simultaneously we began a major investment programme in our narrow-body fleet including orders for up to 40 B737-800 Boeing converted freighters.”

ASL placed a separate order for five freighters earlier this year. It inked a deal with Nasdaq-listed Air Transport Services Group to lease two Airbus A321-200 freighters from the second half of this year, while a third will be delivered to ASL next year.

ASL will also take delivery of two widebody A330 freighters in 2024.

ASL’s Boeing 737 freighter fleet is the largest in Europe. It currently operates 54 Boeing 737NG ‘Next Generation’ aircraft with fuel-burn and emissions running an average 15pc lower than its 51 earlier model Boeing 737-400 jets.

“We’re very pleased with these results which show the strength of our business model and the critical nature of the services we provide,” said ASL chief financial officer Mark O’Kelly.

He said the group had been well-managed through a difficult time as the pandemic hit global aviation traffic.

Mr O’Kelly had noted during the pandemic that while ASL has a significant cargo business, its passenger services had been “devastated” during the Covid crisis.