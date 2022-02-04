Dublin and Cork airport operator DAA beefs up its brand strategy with air travel set to recover from Covid hammering

Passenger numbers at Dublin airport (pictured) and Cork plunged by 78pc to 7.9 million in 2020. Photograph: Jason Alden

THE DAA, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, is beefing up its strategic branding capabilities as it anticipates a resurgence in air travel when pandemic restrictions are eased around the world.

The airport group said that as it emerges from the Covid crisis, it needs the support of a range of suppliers “who will join us on this journey in a spirit of partnership”.

Apart from operating the two airports, semi-state DAA also owns Aer Rianta International, which has an extensive portfolio of airport retail contracts around the world.

Aer Rianta International is currently in the running to secure a contract to provide retail services at eight airports across Portugal and the Azores. The winner of that tender is expected to be announced soon.

Irish airports were hammered during the pandemic. The DAA, whose chief executive is Dalton Philips, lost €284m in 2020 and combined passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork plunged 78pc to 7.9 million that year from a record 35.5 million in 2019. Its turnover collapsed to €291m in 2020 from €935m in 2019 as the Covid crisis virtually shut down international air passenger traffic.

The DAA will hire an agency to deliver all design work for what it says is a diverse range of strategic projects, international campaign creatives, programmes and initiatives.

“The ideal design partner will bring strong and proven strategic design capability, including the creation of strong brand marques,” notes a document seeking tenders for the work.

A spokesman for the DAA said the work would not see the DAA name being changed.

In 2014, then Transport Minister Leo Varadkar ruled out a rebranding of the DAA that would have been estimated to cost about €3m.

“The response to a proposed name change was firmly negative and considered to be unnecessary, unwarranted, a waste of money and potentially damaging to the reputations of the Dublin Airport Authority and Government,” Mr Varadkar told the Seanad at the time.

It was instead decided to use the ‘DAA’ acronym in lower case letters, which is still in use.

The travel sector expects that summer this year will see a strong rebound in air passenger numbers.

Separately, the DAA said that it has signed up to The Toulouse Declaration, which reaffirms its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The declaration, unveiled yesterday, recognises the need for immediate action to decarbonise aviation while improving connectivity.