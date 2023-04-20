Dublin Airport’s anti-drone tech will be operational ‘in three weeks’

Former Ryanair executive Kenny Jacobs was appointed the CEO of the DAA last year

THE DAA has pledged to have new anti-drone technology operational at Dublin Airport within three weeks – before the busy summer travel season starts.

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs has told the Irish Independent that staff have been trained in its use and that relevant licences have been secured. It comes after a spate of drone incursions into Dublin Airport airspace that forced flights to divert and posed major safety issues for aircraft, crews and passengers.

“We’ve had the kit now for over a month, everybody’s trained,” said Mr Jacobs. “We’re about three weeks away from being able to use the drone kit.”

The anti-drone tech will be able to bring down a drone or to return it to its original launch location, helping Gardai to trace the operator.

And the DAA, which is the semi-state company that operates Dublin and Cork airports, has warned that it might not be in a financial position to pay a dividend to the Exchequer for years to come despite returning to profitability.

It has insisted it would find it difficult to do after racking up €387m loss between 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic and working under a new regulatory determination that has set passenger charges at Dublin Airport at a level be well below what the DAA wanted.

The DAA said on Thursday that it surged back to profitability as the pandemic waned and passenger numbers soared.

The DAA paid dividends totalling €125m to the Exchequer between 2016 and 2019.

“The board will decide if we’re going to pay a dividend or not and do that in consultation with our shareholder, which is the Department of Transport,” Mr Jacobs told the Irish Independent, adding that it could be five years before the airport company pays a dividend again.

The DAA has posted a pre-exceptional profit after tax of €98m for 2022, compared to a €101m loss the previous year. Revenue at the group more than doubled last year to €752m, from €324m in 2021. It has net debt of €840m, compared to adjusted net debt of €578m at the end of 2019.

The company has insisted that a decision by the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) before Christmas that sees the maximum level of passenger charges that can be levied at Dublin Airport between 2023 and 2026 set at a level significantly lower than what the DAA wanted, will hamper its ability to pay a dividend.

The DAA has said it will struggle to deliver all the required infrastructure projects it needs at Dublin Airport if its passenger charges aren’t set at a higher rate. The DAA plans to spend nearly €2bn on capital investment at Dublin as passenger numbers at the gateway rise.

It has now taken a High Court challenge against the CAR decision. Ryanair – the DAA’s biggest customer at Dublin Airport – has applied to the High Court to join that action in support of the CAR.

Dublin Airport boomed in the years following the financial crash and before the Covid crisis. It was a cash cow for the Exchequer.

While it did not pay a dividend in respect of its 2019 financial year because the Covid crisis had just begun, the DAA’s coffers allowed it to hand over generous payments to the State between 2016 and 2019. It paid €18.3m in 2016, €29.1m in 2017, €37.4m in 2018 and €40m in 2019.

DAA chief financial officer Catherine Gubbins said the company, which held its annual general meeting on Thursday morning, welcomed the return to profitability and confirmed that a dividend would not be paid to the State in respect of 2022.

“The board also has concerns in relation to the group’s ability to pay a dividend over the next number of years,” she said.

Mr Jacobs said the dividend will remain a matter for the board, but agreed that it’s position is that it could be four or five years before dividends recommence.

“That’s certainly our position now, that we may not be in a position to pay a dividend for a number of years,” he said, adding that there will be “greater dialogue” between the board and the Department of Transport on the issue.

Dublin Airport handled 28.1m passengers last year, compared to 8.5m in 2021 and a record 32.9m in 2019.

Mr Jacobs said that Dublin Airport has continued to enjoy strong passenger numbers so far in 2023.

He said that he does not anticipate any return to the type of chaos seen at Dublin Airport as summer began last year. An under-resourced airport struggled to manage huge numbers of passengers jetting away as Covid restrictions were lifted and eased.

Mr Jacobs said the DAA has hired 750 security screening staff for Dublin Airport, with a target of having just over 800 in place by the June bank holiday weekend. He said it’s on track to have all those staff hired by then.