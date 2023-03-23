| 12.9°C Dublin

Dublin Airport's €2bn infrastructure partner exiting contract three years early

Global giant Bechtel confirms end of involvement

Dublin Airport has a near €2bn capital investment programme. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

GLOBAL project management and engineering giant Bechtel is ending a major partnership at Dublin Airport just two years into a five-year contract to help deliver billions of euro worth of infrastructure projects at the gateway, the Irish Independent has learned.

Semi-state DAA is spending almost €2bn on infrastructure projects at Dublin Airport, including a new tunnel for service vehicles, new aircraft parking stands and other schemes such as new baggage screening facilities.

