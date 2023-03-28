Dublin Airport promises cleaner toilets, family areas and faster WiFi after summer chaos last year

Measures tackle issues from toilet cleaning to wifi speeds

A RANGE of new measures and improvements to facilities at Dublin Airport are being introduced in time for this summer designed to make the country’s biggest gateway cleaner, more efficient and more comfortable for passengers.

Service levels collapsed early last summer as the airport – and others across Europe – struggled to cope with a resurgence in passenger numbers following the pandemic.

Semi-state DAA, which operates Dublin and Cork Airports, confirmed the 15-point plan today as it prepares for the beginning of the busy summer season.

It includes family seating areas, faster WiFi, more charging points, cleaner toilets and new food and beverage offerings.

The airport expects to handle 31.1 million passengers this year. That compares to the 32.9 million it saw in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

At the end of May last year, huge queues snaked out of Dublin Airport’s terminal buildings towards the main entrance of the airport as security screening was overwhelmed by the number of passengers. That saw thousands of people miss their flights.

Eamonn Brennan, the then head of Brussels-based Eurocontrol – the agency that manages Europe’s airspace – described the scenes as being “like Calcutta”. Mr Brennan, who retired from that role last year, has just been named a new non-executive director at Ryanair.

The situation improved during the summer, but new DAA boss Kenny Jacobs – a former senior Ryanair executive – has moved quickly to ensure there’s no repeat of the chaos and that passengers enjoy a much better airport experience.

“We’ve listened to our passengers’ feedback and we’re focusing on improving the things that matter to them,” he said on Tuesday. “This summer, our passengers can expect to see more staff, shorter queues, more seats, new family seating zones and less clutter across the airport. There will be more buses and taxis at the airport, and more places to eat and drink.”

About 800 security officers are being hired at Dublin Airport to tackle the peak summer season, with 650 of those having already been taken on.

Mr Jacobs said that average WiFi speeds at the airport will be doubled this year and there’ll be 20pc more power sockets and USB charging points.

The DAA added that there’ll be 120 cleaning inspections every day during the summer, with the company insisting that the work is already paying off. It said that that customer satisfaction ratings for its more than 500 toilets across the airport are at their highest level in three years.

The DAA said that 90pc of passengers will pass through security screening in under 20 minutes, while 400 more seats are being introduced across the two terminals.

Earlier this month, Mr Jacobs confirmed that new anti-drone technology has been ordered for Dublin Airport following a number of incidents in recent weeks that forced the suspension of operations and saw a number of flights diverted.

The summer season at Dublin Airport is set to be extremely busy, with a number of new routes having opened and others that had been mothballed during the pandemic being restarted.