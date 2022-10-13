| 6°C Dublin

Dublin Airport: New DAA chief executive will face turbulence on pay, prices and passenger numbers

Richard Curran

If DAA passenger numbers are back to 81pc of pre-Covid levels, that would roughly equate to revenues of €756m this year on a pro-rata basis
DAA was heavily scrutinised earlier this year after major security delays at Dublin Airport led to passengers missing their flights. Photo: Frank McGrath

As the Dublin Airport Authority whittles down the candidates for the job of chief executive, whoever lands the top post will have a few challenges in the in-tray when they take over. Internal and external candidates are in the mix, including finance director and current interim CEO Catherine Gubbins.

The vacancy arose after former CEO Dalton Philips headed off during the summer to become chief executive of sandwich-maker Greencore.

