Dublin Airport: New DAA chief executive will face turbulence on pay, prices and passenger numbers

As the Dublin Airport Authority whittles down the candidates for the job of chief executive, whoever lands the top post will have a few challenges in the in-tray when they take over. Internal and external candidates are in the mix, including finance director and current interim CEO Catherine Gubbins.

The vacancy arose after former CEO Dalton Philips headed off during the summer to become chief executive of sandwich-maker Greencore.

Dalton who? Dalton Philips was the guy who made 1,000 staff redundant in the early days of Covid and then didn’t have enough staff when the surge in international travel came back.

DAA was not alone in experiencing problems but a miscalculation of the labour required to service the travel bounce back compounded the chaos.

The mayhem that ensued over the summer was sorted out and queuing was significantly reduced but only after the Government offered to have the army on stand-by as a contingency plan.

That contingency plan was stood down recently as the airport operator is confident that everything is under control.

Assessing the current financial position of DAA by comparing it to 2020 and 2021 is quite meaningless. The best comparison to make is with the last good year which was 2019.

The bounce back in passenger numbers for both Dublin and Cork airports has been remarkable. In the first eight months of this year passenger numbers at Dublin Airport averaged 81pc of the 2019 total.

In specific markets like the UK it was 82pc. The US was 92pc of 2019 figures and continental Europe was just 5pc down on 2019. Other markets outside these performed poorly with passenger numbers running at just 64pc of pre-Covid levels.

Against this backdrop everything should be going very well. For example, back in 2019, DAA had group revenues of €934m and made a staggering €205m pre-tax profit.

That year it had an average of 4,139 staff on payroll. By 2021, following a €100m redundancy programme, the staff figure had reduced to 2,812. The redundancy programme knocked €68m off the group’s annual pay bill in 2021.

If its passenger numbers are back to 81pc of pre-Covid levels, that would roughly equate to revenues of €756m this year on a pro-rata basis and a very solid profit. Bear in mind its bottom line profit will be reduced by rising costs such as energy.

Still, no wonder Siptu rejected a 3.5pc pay offer from DAA in recent weeks. It wants 7pc. The spat got a little nasty when claims and counter claims were made about the company’s ability to process staff payroll accurately and on time.

With 81pc of revenues and 1,200 fewer staff, this looks like a no-brainer for the unions to reject a 3.5pc pay deal when inflation is 10pc. You can see why they want more.

It is also very unlikely that any pay deal will be concluded until a new CEO is in place.

The staff numbers are likely to be higher by now as DAA had to hire a lot of people and pay significant overtime rates to get through the busy summer period.

But there are several complicating factors for DAA management. The state company is in the middle of a huge capital investment programme. The first flights from its new €350m runway took off a few weeks ago.

It has submitted planning permission for a €200m tunnel under one of the runways.

The finances are a mixed bag. DAA has €1.6bn in borrowings, mainly consisting of €1bn in loan notes. But they are not due for repayment any time soon and the interest bill looks quite low at €27m last year.

The bigger challenge will be what happens for the rest of this year and next year

At the end of 2021 its net assets came to €1.2bn. Bear in mind Terminal 2 and its connected projects cost €923m and opened in 2010. Depreciation is a bugger!

The bigger challenge will be what happens for the rest of this year and next year.

Germany is heading for a recession. Many believe the US will enter recession next year. The UK too is heading towards recession. At the moment there is a view that Ireland will not technically go into recession but will experience slower growth.

Ultimately if Irish GDP does not contract because of multinationals moving money around the world, it won’t have much bearing on whether more Irish people travel or not.

The simple reality is there will be real economic pain, hopefully not too much, and that will affect how many people fly abroad next year.

Other factors come into play here too. Airlines know they will have to put up their air fares across Europe to cope with higher fuel and energy costs. They can do that. It will dampen demand further.

DAA could hike up parking charges. It has to agree passenger charges with the regulator and there is a battle going on right now between airlines and the regulator over whether any increases should be granted at all.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said regulators should not put up airport charges to airlines at a time when the aviation recovery is so fragile. Mr O’Leary always says that, but he may be right about fragility.

At the end of 2021, DAA had €103m of government grant funding recognised as deferred income as state aid provided for Irish airports arising from Covid. The DAA annual report says the intention of the funding is to put state airports in funds to help “provide incentives and financial supports to airlines to restore connectivity.”

Those funds won’t be there in 2023 and 2024. All factors are pointing towards higher air fares for international travel at a time when people are being squeezed by a rising cost of living.

Heathrow airport warned this week of slowing demand for flights over the winter, as a predicted rebound in Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis loom over the travel sector.

Unlike Heathrow, at least DAA managed to get through the crazy summer without imposing a cap on passenger numbers. The lower payroll also gives it a stronger cost base from which to navigate turbulence ahead.

The new CEO faces an interesting first six months.