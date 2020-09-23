Dublin Aerospace to hire 29 more apprentices

Aircraft maintenance firm Dublin Aerospace is hiring 29 more apprentices for its expanding business, it announced this morning.

The company, which operates from a large hangar at Dublin Airport and is completing an additional facility in Ashbourne, Co Meath, already employs about 320 people and up to 450 during its busy winter season.

Founder, CEO and chairman Conor McCarthy said there had been about 2,000 expressions of interest in the new roles, which he said give young people an alternative to the typical third-level education route. The four-year apprenticeships give people hands-on experience coupled with college-based training.

Mr McCarthy added that the past seven months have been “extremely difficult” for almost every industry, with aviation one of the hardest hit.

“Dublin Aerospace has not been spared,” he said. “We remain focused on our long-term competitiveness and growth – recruiting and developing the best aircraft engineering apprentices is a core part of this strategy.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who attended this morning’s announcement remotely, said the time will come when people can travel freely again.

“When that time comes, we will need people with the skills to ensure our aircraft are maintained,” he said, adding that Dublin Aerospace has added a “vote of confidence” in the future.

Dublin Aerospace is also investing about €15m in its new Ashbourne facility in a project backed by Enterprise Ireland. It will undertake maintenance on landing gear.

Read More

Online Editors