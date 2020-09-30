Dragon's Den star Chanelle McCoy rolls out ten-minute Covid-19 test nationwide

DRAGON'S Den star and entrepreneur Chanelle McCoy has confirmed she will roll out a ten-minute Covid-19 test nationwide.

Ms McCoy said that, from today, she plans to offer the special finger-prick test across the country which will check if a person has had the coronavirus.

Working with a business partner, she launched the initiative with VidaCare and said she hopes it will offer people reassurance at a challenging time.

"It is a proven ten-minute finger-prick test," she said.

It follows her work to expand her family pharma business into 96 countries and secure over 2,500 new product licenses.

Ms McCoy launched McCoy Health after she was moved by the stories of Irish families struggling to secure a licensed supply of pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD).

She also secured the rights to distribute the ground-breaking ‘SugarWatch’, a needle-free glucose monitoring device for diabetics.

Ms McCoy is an All-Ireland Business Award winner and a Dragon’s Den funder.

“It (Dragon's Den) was a fantastic experience. It’s a very real scenario and it’s very exciting to see and hear the pitches from young entrepreneurs," she said.

She also added she learned that you “never invest in a business that you know nothing about.”

The entrepreneur said there is also a big difference between protecting cash flow and growing your business.

“Pharmaceuticals require a lot of capital expenditure with investment in R&D as it takes a minimum of four years to see a return on generics so if I wasn't making the sale my budget would be cut," she said.

"I was out in the market to make the sale in order to hire another person or get another product into research and development, and you learn very quickly in a business like that to focus more on cash flow than on profit.

"A lot of companies actually ‘grow broke’ during a growth period. So setting a budget and sticking to it is so important.”

Ms McCoy discussed her future plans and her business experiences on the 'Science of Business' podcast with Q1 Scientific and Trivium Vet Louise Grubb.

“You need to know that you will need to work every hour to get the business off of the ground, you need that work ethic and you need the passion because you will meet challenges along the way that you will need to overcome.”

