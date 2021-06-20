DPD to open €30m delivery hub to handle surge in demand for online deliveries

DPD Ireland, one of the country’s leading parcel delivery companies, plans to spend €30m on building a new hub to boost capacity as it strives to handle a surge in demand for online deliveries.

Des Travers, the Scottish chief executive of DPD Ireland, said he was weighing up locations for the facility, such as near the M50 or in Athlone, home to the company’s central hub and sorting centre.

The new hub, which is set to be built within 18 months, represents the largest-ever investment in Ireland by DPD Group, the Europe-wide parcel delivery company owned by Groupe La Poste, the French postal service.

Covid-19 restrictions accelerated consumer appetite for online deliveries, leading to a 47pc increase in the volumes handled by DPD Ireland last year. Travers expects DPD to deliver at least 22 million parcels this year, up from 17 million in 2020.

To cope with the demand, DPD hired more than 800 people over the last year, including 650 drivers, bringing the size of its workforce to 2,000. It also doubled the size of its depots in Cork, Kildare and Meath in 2020. In April it opened a new 15,000-sq ft distribution centre in Cootehill, Co Cavan.

The pandemic led to DPD Ireland achieving 2025 revenue targets in one year. Travers expects the business to generate turnover of €200m this year, compared to €75m when he came on board and €91.5m in 2018. He declined to revealed turnover for 2020.

"We’ve had 18 months of the most phenomenal growth,” Travers said. “But (the pandemic) has also brought growing pains and difficulties that we had never seen before.” DPD, which has 37 depots across the country, said that while the reopening of shops has dampened online demand in recent weeks, the company required additional capacity to handle future peak events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas.

