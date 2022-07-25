Dover queues ease but now Eurotunnel a ‘holiday hotspot from hell’

Massive queues at the English port of Dover have eased but travellers are now facing lengthy delays at nearby Folkestone and its Eurotunnel terminal.

The AA branded Folkestone the new “hotspot of holiday hell”, after two days of disruption at Dover left thousands stuck in traffic jams as they awaited the beginning of their summer getaway.

With the M20 coastbound motorway still closed to non-freight traffic as part of Operation Brock to manage traffic, National Highways warned yesterday of “severe delays” in Kent for people heading towards Dover or Eurotunnel.

Eurotunnel said its service at Folkestone was delayed, with processing time from check-in to boarding estimated to be about 90 minutes.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said Eurotunnel-bound motorists were trying to find alternative routes and warned that “many are waiting for several hours” to get to the terminal.

He said: “Dover has now recovered, but Folkestone has become the hotspot of holiday hell.



“Drivers heading to Folkestone need to be prepared. We have seen that many are waiting for several hours before they get to the terminal.”

One man, who was travelling with his wife and two children yesterday by Eurotunnel, said it was a “stressful” experience being stuck for eight hours in the car before boarding a train.

The man, who gave his name only as Eugene, said that while travelling to France by car suited his family, he would rethink it if every journey was likely to involve such major delays.

The 53-year-old said: “Have made this journey a number of times pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit. No such issues apart from occasional minor delay. A shame that this has occurred.”

Queues at Dover were reduced to an hour yesterday, in contrast to scenes of bumper-to-bumper traffic which caused travel chaos in the area since Friday.

Britain has blamed extra post-Brexit border checks and French authorities’ understaffing of checkpoints in Dover for the hold-ups.



A spokesman for the port said: “The French border is fully manned and everything is flowing normally.”