Don't cut pandemic unemployment payments - international economic organisation warns

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is recommending that governments top up unemployment benefits on temporary basis to ensure that economies do not suffer a further shock from the coronavirus.

The proposals came as the government here moves to cut the €350 a week Pandemic Unemployment Payments and shift workers who have lost their jobs to the less-generous jobseekers allowance and amid complaints from some employers that they cannot workers.

The Paris-based OECD is a grouping of the world’s 37 richest nations and provides policy advice.

“Combining generous unemployment benefits with rules that provide subsidies or tax relief for firms that recall previously dismissed workers could support workers and preserve job matches to a similar extent as short-time work schemes, while allowing for a sufficient degree of reallocation,” a study from three of its economists published yesterday recommended.

Under the new rules in Ireland from June 29, workers who earned €200 a week or more will remain at the higher rate while who earned less than that will move to the €203 a week Jobseekers Allowance.

There are around 498,700 people who are receiving the current payment and the cost to the Exchequer is around €175m a week.

Supermac’s Chief Executive Pat McDonagh recently likened the €350 payments to “winning the lotto” and said that meant there was “no incentive” for some employees to return to work.

Countries like Germany that had existing job-retention schemes have made greater use of them than Ireland has and while have worked to stem the rise in unemployment more effectively than elsewhere, they are going to be less effective when it comes to creating jobs in sectors of the economy that reopen.

Tourism and accommodation, for example, is expected to be slow to reopen.

“For instance, employers’ contributions to the cost of job retention schemes could be set in such a way that only businesses expecting to be viable in the medium term select into them rather than using the unemployment insurance system,” the OECD paper said.

“This may require gradually increasing employers’ contributions from the low level put in place during the acute phase of shutdowns,” it added.

At the same time, governments should work to boost incentives in unemployment insurance systems to recall dismissed workers once economic conditions, and they could do this by providing tax breaks to businesses that do re-hire furloughed workers.

“In Israel, for instance, the government introduced a recall subsidy of around $2,100 at the end of May,” it said.

