‘Don’t cry for me Argentina’, says Ryanair boss as hopes of €100m shares windfall fade

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary used his fortune to fund his racing passion. Pictured at Cheltenham in March this year, with the winner of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase Delta Work (left) and runner-up Tiger Roll. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

RYANAIR boss Michael O’Leary says he has been the “worst-paid CEO” in Europe’s airline sector over the past two years and thinks the cards are stacked against his chances of reaping a €100m share windfall from the airline in 2024.

“I would point out that I took a pay cut from €1m to €250,000 over the last two years over Covid,” he told financial analysts this morning as the Ryanair group published its full-year results.

But he conceded that he “won’t starve”.

“But undoubtedly, I have been the worst paid CEO in the airline sector in Europe for the last two or three years,” he added.

The airline chief currently owns shares in Ryanair that are worth close to €600m. He has also made hundreds of millions of euro from share sales and dividends since he was appointed chief executive at the airline group in 1994.

“Don’t cry for me Argentina,” he quipped to laughter from analysts, referring to the 1976 song written by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice and which later appeared in the musical hit, Evita.

Mr O’Leary could significantly add to his fortune because of a share agreement sealed with the airline in 2019 as part of his current five-year employment contract.

That year, he was granted 10 million share options at a strike price of €11.12.

They will only vest if the group’s profit after tax exceeds €2bn in any financial year up to and including 2024, or, alternatively, if Ryanair’s share price equals or exceeds €21 for any 28-day calendar period between April this year and March 2024.

The latter scenario would make the share options worth at least €210m, while the profit before tax on them would be about €100m.

Ryanair shares are currently trading at just over €13 each. Last November, Mr O’Leary sold more than €44m worth of shares in the airline.

“We have not yet any of the target for my 10 million [share] incentives,” he added. “Am I confident I will get there by 2024? No, but I’m cautiously optimistic that we will hit one of the two, if not both targets.”

“There’s a reasonable fighting chance that in a post-Covid recovery we could get one or other or both of those by 2024, but the window is closing,” he said.

He added: “If I don’t get there, well then shareholders have had the benefit of my leadership at a deeply discounted rate for the last three years.”

“I understand I won’t starve, but nevertheless it is the downside of these share option schemes, if the company doesn’t perform,” said Mr O’Leary.

He insisted that reaching the two targets under the share scheme is much more important to him for the group’s staff than him personally.

This morning, Ryanair reported a loss of €355m for the 12 months to the end of March. That compared to a loss of just over €1bn in the previous financial year.