| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donohoe may be looking to kill digital levy as price for Irish tax obedience

Dan White

Pressure from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has not changed Ireland’s stance 

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe is still saying &lsquo;no&rsquo; to a global company tax deal. Photograph: Brian Lawless Expand

Close

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe is still saying &lsquo;no&rsquo; to a global company tax deal. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe is still saying ‘no’ to a global company tax deal. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe is still saying ‘no’ to a global company tax deal. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Paschal Donohoe’s stance of splendid isolation from most of the rest of the world on higher corporate tax rates isn’t sustainable. With pressure mounting he will have to agree to a minimum 15pc company tax rate sooner rather than later.

This weekend Ireland stands virtually alone in the world. While 132 countries and tax jurisdictions have signed up to the OECD’s proposals for a 15pc minimum corporate tax rate, Ireland has sided with such paragons of global rectitude and transparency as Hungary, Nigeria, Kenya and Barbados in refusing adhere to the new global order.

With the United States, the UK, Germany, France, even Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarus and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, all having signed on the dotted line, our Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is one of only a handful of holdouts.

More On Paschal Donohoe

Most Watched

Privacy