Donegal’s E&I Engineering sold in $2bn deal

Donegal based E&I Engineering Group has been bought for $2bn (€1.69bn) by US infrastructure group Vertiv in one of the biggest ever takeover deals for a privately owned Irish business.

E&I is headed by its founder Philip O’Doherty, who is also the chairman of the Derry City football club. It has plants in Derry and Donegal and employs 2100 staff world wide.

The Irish company makes electrical switchgear used in industry, including data centres.

Philip O’Doherty said E&I is set for further expansion after the deal.

“This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses and represents a great outcome for E&I’s employees and customers.”

“We are excited to join the Vertiv team and continue to grow our business through Vertiv’s global reach, strong channel presence and great customer positioning in critical digital infrastructures.”

All current roles to be safeguarded in the takeover, E&I said, and it plans to recruit 100 new staff across its three locations in the North West in the next year.

Ohio based Vertiv provides power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services to customers in the data centre, communications, commercial and industrial markets. It employs over 20,000 people across over 130 countries.

Under terms of the agreement, E&I will receive upfront consideration of approximately $1.8bn including $1,170m in cash and approximately $630m of Vertiv stock. Up to $200m of additional cash consideration is potentially payable based on the achievement of certain 2022 targets..