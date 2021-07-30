Donations to suicide prevention charity Pieta doubled to €11.2m last year

Eugene McDaid with Jacob, Nicola, Keeli and Sophie, in memory of Simone, pictured in Derry during the Pieta Darkness Into Light 2021 sunrise walk supported by Electric Ireland.

Donations to suicide prevention and bereavement charity Pieta last year more than doubled to €11.2 million in the best ever fundraising year for the organisation.

In a remarkable turnaround for the charity’s finances, Pieta last year recorded a surplus of €8 million and this followed a loss of €714,728 in 2019 - a positive swing of €8.7 million.

The 2019 loss and the early pandemic impact forced the charity to make a series of cuts in the second quarter of last year including wage reductions of up to 30pc, redundancies and a cutback in services.

Also, with the onset of Covid-19, the charity was last year forced to cancel its flagship fundraising event, the Darkness Into Light walk, and turn it into the Darkness Into Sunrise Appeal.

However, driven by an appeal for funding by Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show, Pieta last year generated more from its Darkness Into Sunrise fundraising appeal than it did in 2019 when the walk did take place.

By midnight of the Late Late show, €2m had been raised and the annual report for Pieta shows that a total of €5.31m was raised from the Darkness into Sunrise appeal in 2020 compared to €5.29m from the Darkness into Light walk in 2019.

Since the Darkness Into Light Walk commenced with 400 people in 2009 in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, Pieta supporters have helped raise almost €29m from the event.

Pieta’s total income for 2020 amounted to a €20.4m - an increase of 53pc on the €13.3m generated in 2019 making 2020 the charity’s best ever financial performance - by some distance - since it was established 15 years ago.

Last year, supporters of the charity raised €16.5m between the €11.2m from donations and the €5.3m from the Darkness into Sunrise appeal.

Due to the success of the Darkness into Sunlight appeal, Pieta was able to retain and redeploy almost all of the clinical support staff who had been at risk of redundancy and was also able to restore staff pay with effect from June 1st 2020.

Over 80pc of Pieta’s activities is funded by the public and chief executive of Pieta House Elaine Austin said on Friday: "The level of fundraising that we were able to achieve in 2020 is facilitating the recruitment of additional therapists so that we can expand our client hours and services throughout the country, and for this we are hugely grateful for all donations. We will continue our work to provide help to our clients and their families in their time of crisis.”

Last year, Pieta delivered over 52,000 hours of suicide intervention/bereavement counselling; over 70,000 crisis support calls/ texts were received from people in crisis or distress; over 600 households were directly supported having been bereaved by suicide; over 50pc of clients presenting to Pieta are aged between 13 and 35 years and around 1,000 hours of therapy are provided to people across Ireland each week.

In her report accompanying the annual accounts, Ms Austin described the response to the Darkness Into Sunrise appeal as “exceptional”.

In her report, chairwoman of Pieta, Celine Fitzgerald said: "Covid-19 has increased the demand for our services, as the impacts of lockdown, the pandemic and individuals’ financial worries are affecting the mental health and wellbeing of the Irish public. The need for Pieta’s services is greater than ever."

On what drove the turnaround in the charity’s finances, a Pieta spokeswoman said: "The strength of the fundraising in 2020 led to the turnaround and Pieta is deeply grateful to the Darkness Into Light committees, Darkness Into Light supporters, the general public, Electric Ireland and our corporate supporters, the HSE, and the Late Late Show for their incredibly generous support."

The charity also benefited from HSE funding increasing by 25pc - Pieta last year received HSE funding of €2.6m towards the employment of treatment therapists.

Numbers employed by the charity last year reduced from 252 to 218 and staff costs reduced from €7.97m to €7.43m.

Ms Austin was the only member of staff to receive pay in excess of €100,000 and the total employee benefits for Ms Austin amounted to €111,160.

The accounts show that the major factor in the increase in donations and legacies from €5.4m to €11.3m was the amount raised from public fundraisers rising from €3.07m to €8.04m.

The €8m surplus last year resulted in the charity’s total funds at the end of December last amounting to €13m.