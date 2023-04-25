Dómhnal Slattery invests in California satellite space tech firm SpinLaunch

The co-founder of aircraft leasing giant Avolon will also be a strategic adviser to the space firm

Dómhnal Slattery, the co-founder and former chief executive of Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant Avolon, has invested in California-based space technology firm SpinLaunch and joined the firm as a strategic advise r.

SpinLaunch, founded by 2014 by Jonathan Yaney, has been developing a system that it hopes will enable payloads to be launched into low-earth orbit without using rockets. It has developed a prototype system using centrifugal force to create supersonic acceleration that effectively lets it act as a catapult. It is targeting the launch of a class of smaller satellites that weigh up to 200kg.

Its ground-based system is significantly less expensive than using rockets and SpinLaunch says it provides an environmentally sustainable approach to space access.

SpinLaunch’s prototype, based at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, has already conducted a number of successful test launches. Last September, it launched a test vehicle that carried demonstration payloads for Nasa, Airbus and others. Those payloads survived the launch. Airbus is an existing SpinLaunch partner.

SpinLaunch is on target to place satellites into orbit and deliver payloads by 2026. It has so far achieved altitudes of about 30,000 ft with its prototype system, which is about one-third the size of the planned full-scale version.

In September, the company also announced that it had raised $71m in Series B funding. Mr Slattery took part in that funding round, which was also backed by ATW Partners, Kleiner Perkins, GV, ATMA Capital, ONA Capital, Lauder Partners, McKinley Capital and Tyche Partners, among others.

That funding included equity and debt and brought the total raised to date by SpinLaunch to $150m.

Mr Slattery described SpinLaunch as one of the “most exciting and innovative companies” he has seen in three decades working in the global aerospace industry.

“SpinLaunch’s end-to-end space solutions are poised to revolutionise the entire space economy, while also driving decarbonisation in the sector as we transition to a net-zero world,” he said.

Mr Slattery said he is looking forward to playing a role in what he said is “innovation at its cutting edge”.

SpinLaunch said that Mr Slattery is committed to working with innovative companies which can revolutionise industries and positively contribute to a net-zero economy.

Mr Slattery is also the non-executive chairman of New York-listed Vertical Aerospace, a developer of electric air taxis that has hundreds of advance orders from global airlines. Avolon is among Vertical’s customers and also invested in the business.

Since stepping down from Avolon, Mr Slattery has also established Clahane Capital, where he is CEO and chairman.

He has been joined at that business by Yvonne Gallagher, who is vice president of operations. She is a former Avolon senior executive.

Last autumn, Mr Slattery was appointed a special adviser to Abu Dhabi-based agritech business Pure Harvest Smart Farms.

Pure Harvest is focused on the year-round sustainable production of fruit and vegetables in the tough desert environment.

It is behind the Middle East’s first commercial-scale, semi-automated high-tech growing system.