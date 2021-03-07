| 0.7°C Dublin

Dolphin execs got €1.8m loans pre-liquidation

The Dolphin German-based property investment scheme collapsed last year — it operated in cities such as Berlin (pictured) Expand

The Dolphin German-based property investment scheme collapsed last year — it operated in cities such as Berlin (pictured)

Fearghal O'Connor

An Irishman who was a key figure in a now collapsed German property investment scheme was given a €1.8m director's loan by Dolphin International Group (Dolphin IG) before he moved to take up a new position at the Dubai- based global investment arm of a Wall Street broker.

Marc Reilly, now CEO of Europe and Asia at J Streicher Global, was one of two Irish directors at Cork-based Dolphin IG.

He and fellow director and shareholder Cormac Smith each obtained loans of €1.8m from the firm in the months before it was placed in voluntary liquidation in October 2019, according to company documents seen by the Sunday Independent.

