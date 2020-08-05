| 18.1°C Dublin

DNA-tracing firm IdentiGEN sold to MSD in deal topping €50m

Sliced medium rare grilled Beef steak Ribeye with roasted potato wedges on cutting board on wooden background Expand

MSD Animal Health has acquired DNA tracing firm IdentiGEN in a deal valued in excess of €50m.

IdentiGEN, founded as a Trinity College spinout by Ciaran Meghen and Ronan Loftus in 1996, is a world leader in providing DNA-based tracking of meat products from farm to table.

While terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed, two industry sources said MSD’s acquisition of 100pc of IdentiGEN’s share capital was valued in excess of €50m.

