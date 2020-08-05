DNA-tracing firm IdentiGEN sold to MSD in deal topping €50m

MSD Animal Health has acquired DNA tracing firm IdentiGEN in a deal valued in excess of €50m.

IdentiGEN, founded as a Trinity College spinout by Ciaran Meghen and Ronan Loftus in 1996, is a world leader in providing DNA-based tracking of meat products from farm to table.

While terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed, two industry sources said MSD’s acquisition of 100pc of IdentiGEN’s share capital was valued in excess of €50m.

The deal provides a massive pay day for IdentiGEN’s senior management team and its majority owner, the Enterprise Ireland-backed MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland.

MSD Animal Health president Rick DeLuca said its acquisition of IdentiGEN means it “now will be able to provide end-to-end animal traceability solutions at industry scale to improve the health and safety of animals and ensure even greater transparency in our food supply”.

“We look forward to collaborating with the team to leverage our scientific and technical capabilities and expertise to shape the future of animal health,” said Mr DeLuca, whose firm is part of the global pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. Its units are known as MSD in Ireland.

MML paid €12m to acquire its majority stake in Blackrock-based IdentiGEN in 2015.

That investment helped expand IdentiGEN’s global footprint to today’s network of offices in the UK, US, Germany and Switzerland. Its DNA TraceBack platform is used by retailers, food service providers and processors to track the movement of beef, poultry, pork and seafood along the entire supply chain.

“Five years ago, IdentiGEN was a high-quality company, focused on a growth sector, with a strong management team which required investment backing to enable the business to realise its potential,” said Neil McGowan, partner and co-head of investments at MML.

“The team at IdentiGEN has used the investment astutely and has built out the business through pioneering science and technology in food traceability and safety,” Mr McGowan said. “IdentiGEN’s acquisition by MSD Animal Health is a natural step for the business at this juncture.”