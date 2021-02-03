Dilosk bond deal to show record low cost of funding mortgage lending

Dilosk, the Dublin-based non-bank mortgage lender, is understood to have raised close to €260m at an interest rate barely above zero by tapping the bond market.

Borrowing against mortgages is a means for lenders that do not take deposits to raise new cash to support further lending. The pricing of mortgage backed securitisation is therefore a key factor in the cost that is passed on to future borrowers.

The bond deal is Dilosk’s fourth ever and first to be backed by owner occupier as well as buy-to-let mortgages. The bond deal was managed by French bank Natixis. The price is understood to be 0.75pc over the European interbank overnight rate, but with the bonds issued above face value – meaning the real price is lower again.

The new deal, due to finalise pricing on Wednesday, is backed by a pool of 1,258 prime mortgages split almost evenly between owner occupier and investor borrowers. The average balance on the mortgages is €206,700 and none is in arrears or on Covid payment breaks, according to information shares with investors.

Public information in relation to the two most recent previous mortgage backed deals put together by Dilosk also show zero arrears.

Dilosk started lending itself in January 2017 via the ICS Mortgages brand that it acquired in 2014 from Bank of Ireland.

The new securitisation is Dilosk's third since 2015. Its first offer in 2015 involved the securitisation of €206m of mortgages it acquired with the purchase of ICS.

In 2017, Dilosk bought €160m of mortgages that had been originated by GE Capital and it later bought a €182m Irish mortgage book from Leeds Building Society.

It has since developed its own lending abilities under the ICS brand, initially in the buy-to-let market and subsequently expanding into owner occupier loans.

Co-founder and CEO Fergal McGrath said he expects assets under management to reach €1bn this year.

