Digicel moves to end risk of losing stake to bondholders

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel has begun a process to buy $50m of its own debt and so prevent it be swapped for a future stake in the company under terms of a deal struck earlier this year.

It's understood the bid is being funded from proceeds of $200m in compensation a French court ordered Orange pay to Digicel this year, following a long running legal action over anti-competitive practices in the French Caribbean.

Digicel has launched a tender offer for up to $10m of the Convertible Payment in Kind (PIK) notes and could potentially bid for more. Bondholders are under no obligation to sell for now and Digicel has three years to buy them out before the lenders would have a right to take the stake in the group. The current tender offer runs until December 3rd but can be extended.

The tender price for what is an initial $10m of the $50m of Convertible PIK Notes will be determined by the market and potentially include a premium for bondholders. That would be a turnaround. The bondholders only ended up with the convertible notes as part of the compensation after they agreed to write off $1.6bn of Digicel’s then $7bn of debt earlier this year as part of a major debt restructuring.

Digicel secured that deal from bondholders after arguing back in April that its then debt pile was not sustainable. As part of the restructuring some bondholders were given the convertible PIK notes which they will be able to swap it for 49pc of the firm's shares if the company has not paid back the $50m by 2023.

Digicel operates across 32 markets in the Caribbean, central America and Asia-Pacific.

Online Editors