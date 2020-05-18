Digicel extends bond swap acceptance deadline

Digicel chairman Denis O’Brien, who pulled an IPO of the telecoms group in 2015, is now in talks with bondholders over the company’s debt pile

DIGICEL has further extended a deadline for bondholders to accept its sweetened debt exchange offer, but is struggling to win support from a group of holdout investors.

The Denis O’Brien owned telecoms group has extended until midnight on Wednesday a deadline for a set of bondholders who have so far rejected the group's plans to slash its debts to accept the terms on offer.

Most Digicel bondholders have already indicated acceptance for the deal that will see lenders accept a haircut so that $1.7bn (€1.6bn) of the company's debt is written off while Denis O'Brien will contribute $50m of assets and retain control of his telecoms empire.

Digicel has said its debt pile of around $7bn is not sustainable and proposed a deal to swap the outstanding debt by swapping in for a reduced $5.4bn amount of new bonds.

Most creditors have backed the plan, but most holders of one class of $925m of bonds due in 2023 did not.

The extended offer acceptance deadline is targeting those hold-outs in particular, although some other bondholders who have minority holdings in other bond classes can also still opt into the scheme.

The 2023 bondholders are being offering new bonds worth 95cents in the dollar compared to the earlier 85cents offer, if they back the plan. By yesterday however, holders of just over 7pc of the 2023 debt had accepted the swap.

The wider restructuring will proceed around the 2023 bonds, if they continue to reject the offer, while their relatively well secured bonds will have to be repaid on time.

