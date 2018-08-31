Digicel embarks on major debt refinancing process

The group, which has a $6.8bn (€5.8bn) debt pile, has announced that its subsidiaries intend to issue new bonds to replace a total of $3bn of existing bonds, in order to extend maturities.

It has offered to exchange $2bn of outstanding bonds that fall due in 2020 and which carry an 8.25pc interest rate, with up to $2bn of new bonds that will also carry an 8.25pc interest rate, but which will mature in 2022.

Additionally, it is offering to exchange all of the $1bn in bonds that mature in 2022 which carry a 7.125pc interest rate, together with other existing 2020 bonds, with $1bn of newly-issued 8.25pc senior cash pay/payment-in-kind (PIK) notes that will mature in 2024.

Cash interest on the new 2024 notes, or bonds, will accrue at a rate of 7.125pc and PIK interest on the new 2024 notes will accrue at a rate of 1.125pc.

Digicel, which operates across 32 markets in the Caribbean and the Pacific, had told investors that it was reviewing a number of options to cut its debt burden, including so-called liability management exercises.

Digicel told investors earlier this year that it plans to reduce its debt burden by "one-turn" - a multiple of borrowings to earnings - to 5.7 times earnings from 6.7 times, by next year, largely through growth.

After a cancelled stock market listing in 2015, proceeds of which would have reduced its debt, the business has been hit by strengthening of the US dollar. Digicel borrows on the markets in US currency but makes its money in a mix of local currencies in the markets where it trades.

An operational restructuring of the business has led to cost reductions but the bonds have traded down sharply since the start of this year.

Online Editors